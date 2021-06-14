Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 0.10% of CyberArk Software worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 737,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,541,000 after acquiring an additional 35,956 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 676,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,560,000 after acquiring an additional 29,019 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 618,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,939,000 after acquiring an additional 76,269 shares during the period. Swedbank boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 529,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,185,000 after acquiring an additional 58,942 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $136.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $92.61 and a 52 week high of $169.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,138.08 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.67.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.