Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Takes Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,343,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. 31.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, 86 Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.87.

Shares of TME opened at $15.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.75. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

