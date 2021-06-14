17,050 Shares in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Acquired by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Plymouth Industrial REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLYM opened at $20.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $20.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.64. The firm has a market cap of $588.10 million, a PE ratio of -15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plymouth Industrial REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

