JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,879,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 463,208 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $298,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 262.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 101,763 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 20,785 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 468,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,737,000 after acquiring an additional 27,255 shares during the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 168,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,002,156.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265 over the last 90 days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $46.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.29. CubeSmart has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $46.60. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 79.07%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist increased their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

