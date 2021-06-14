CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,057 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.14% of InterContinental Hotels Group worth $17,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,012,631.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 192,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,258,000 after acquiring an additional 192,400 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 201.7% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 19,856 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 631.7% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 23,624 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,290 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. InterContinental Hotels Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $72.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.32 and a beta of 1.31. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $75.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.72.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

