Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,882 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,882 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Redfin were worth $9,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Redfin by 211.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 62.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $256,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,334.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,569,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,185,362.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,246 shares of company stock valued at $13,232,443 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $60.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,524.25 and a beta of 1.88. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $31.02 and a one year high of $98.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

