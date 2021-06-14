Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1,027.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,788 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $10,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $34,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,218. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTB opened at $155.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.31. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $88.48 and a 1 year high of $168.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.91%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.29.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

