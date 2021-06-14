Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Director Sells $85,950.24 in Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

EVBG opened at $124.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $178.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $97,873,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,129,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,562,000 after buying an additional 444,788 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $48,317,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,124,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,251,000 after buying an additional 252,568 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 779.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 268,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,488,000 after buying an additional 237,600 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVBG. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.78.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

