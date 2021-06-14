Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of First Bancorp worth $10,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Bancorp by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $42.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $48.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.32.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $75.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.50 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 9.68%. Research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

