Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $10.77 Million Stock Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658,134 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,133 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $10,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1,401.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $21.74 on Monday. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 6.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.34.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 49.72%. The company had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.38 million. Analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently -8.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SM Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.72.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.