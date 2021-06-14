CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 44.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 69,946 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $13,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,933,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 5.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 22,747 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRAH opened at $168.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.05. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.79 and a 12 month high of $175.95.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRAH shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $341,544.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

