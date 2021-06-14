American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,759,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659,918 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $318,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,264 shares in the company, valued at $11,568,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,293 shares of company stock worth $3,592,418 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power stock opened at $84.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.68.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Edward Jones started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.