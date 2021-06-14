IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,846 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.20% of IAA worth $14,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IAA by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,572,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,039 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its holdings in IAA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 3,668,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,397,000 after purchasing an additional 36,490 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in IAA by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,631,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,980,000 after purchasing an additional 136,324 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in IAA by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,293,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,014,000 after purchasing an additional 128,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in IAA by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,265,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,219,000 after purchasing an additional 188,197 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:IAA opened at $53.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.30. IAA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.76 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.73.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a return on equity of 669.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. IAA’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

