Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Lowers Stock Position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:FLACU)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:FLACU) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $15,580,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $7,422,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,141,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,595,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,082,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLACU opened at $10.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

