30,489 Shares in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) Purchased by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Orion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Orion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $435,000.

Shares of NASDAQ OHPAU opened at $9.92 on Monday. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

