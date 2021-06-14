General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,908 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 297.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,395,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,880 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at $2,018,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 163.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in General Motors by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in General Motors by 154.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 155,349 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 94,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock opened at $61.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.53. General Motors has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on General Motors from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.29.

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at $111,469,527.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,563,252 shares of company stock valued at $91,137,437. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

