20,639 Shares in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) Purchased by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its position in Enel Américas by 407,467.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 1,521,726,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,352,853 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Enel Américas by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,570,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,549 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Enel Américas by 673.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,295,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,482 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Enel Américas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,653,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enel Américas by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after acquiring an additional 382,546 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enel Américas alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Enel Américas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

ENIA stock opened at $6.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.41. Enel Américas S.A. has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Enel Américas had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 8.00%.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1583 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Enel Américas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

Enel Américas Company Profile

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Enel Américas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Américas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.