Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Purchases New Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 32.4% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $278.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.87.

Shares of IAC opened at $152.86 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $66.81 and a 1 year high of $179.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.56.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.49) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

