Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Purchases 3,000 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 926.2% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $53.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $135.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.06.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $1.9061 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.90%.

SNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.