Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 844.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.65.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $149.57 on Monday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.69 and a 1 year high of $151.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.18.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 29,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $4,080,181.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,480,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,976,232.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $8,385,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,079,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 705,818 shares of company stock valued at $95,520,532. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

