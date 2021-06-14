Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,349 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 58.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 74,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 64,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $115.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.11. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.64 and a 1 year high of $143.78.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.07). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 9.61%. Research analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is 17.80%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $253,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,155,614.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

