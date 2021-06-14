Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 75.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 19,855 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $112.56 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.06 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The firm has a market cap of $132.52 billion, a PE ratio of 134.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

