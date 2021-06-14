Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $514,000 Stock Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 97.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in The AZEK by 1,571.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of The AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The AZEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 48.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on The AZEK in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

In other news, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $95,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 212,118 shares of company stock valued at $10,134,964. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK stock opened at $41.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.73. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.72. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. The AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

