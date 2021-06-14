Brokerages Set Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) PT at $6.00

Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

NOK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 38.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,264,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462,537 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Nokia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,870,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nokia by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,434,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,402,000 after buying an additional 1,560,797 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nokia by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,304,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,886,000 after buying an additional 615,896 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Nokia by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,273,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,801,000 after buying an additional 3,301,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOK opened at $5.43 on Friday. Nokia has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nokia will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

