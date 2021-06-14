Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,525,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,405,000 after purchasing an additional 191,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,158,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,946,000 after acquiring an additional 259,565 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,004,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,313,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,754,000 after acquiring an additional 313,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 38.0% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,642,000 after purchasing an additional 338,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $41.68 on Monday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $43.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.64.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 617.78% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 8,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $339,364.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,267.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 26,575 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,075,490.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,034,793.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,855 over the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

