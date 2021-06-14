Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has raised its dividend payment by 77.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a dividend payout ratio of 25.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.0%.

HPE opened at $15.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.05.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HPE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,948.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at $445,162.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 683,675 shares of company stock valued at $11,110,631. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

