Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.
NYSE:MCN opened at $8.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.03. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $8.45.
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Company Profile
Read More: How to invest in a bear market
Receive News & Ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.