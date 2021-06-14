Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

NYSE:MCN opened at $8.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.03. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $8.45.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Company Profile

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

