MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0467 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This is a positive change from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
MFS Special Value Trust stock opened at $6.70 on Monday. MFS Special Value Trust has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $6.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53.
About MFS Special Value Trust
