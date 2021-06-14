TRON Tops One Day Volume of $910.31 Million (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0703 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion and approximately $910.31 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TRON has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000906 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000569 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001716 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About TRON

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

