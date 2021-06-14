AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Short Interest Update

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the May 13th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SKFRY opened at $26.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.58. AB SKF has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.37%. As a group, analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

