Chinook Therapeutics’ (KDNY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Bloom Burton

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Bloom Burton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bloom Burton’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 138.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Chinook Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of KDNY opened at $16.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $747.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.17. Chinook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $21.68.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,122.34% and a negative return on equity of 63.71%. Equities analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KDNY. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $50,251,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $22,336,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $19,825,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $13,260,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $11,874,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

