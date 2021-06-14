Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Down 34.2% in May

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the May 13th total of 126,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of EXPGY stock opened at $38.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. Experian has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $41.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.84.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Experian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Experian from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

