Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

Investment analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

ATLC stock opened at $39.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $649.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Atlanticus has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $40.48.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter. Atlanticus had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 195.69%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 2,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $117,517.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,931,833.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 9,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,421,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,281 shares of company stock worth $1,097,475 in the last 90 days. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 1st quarter worth about $725,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 463.5% in the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 354,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,745,000 after acquiring an additional 291,399 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Atlanticus in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Atlanticus by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, online, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

