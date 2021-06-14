Venus (XVS) Price Tops $25.17

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. Venus has a total market capitalization of $255.86 million and $43.33 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus coin can currently be bought for $25.17 or 0.00064240 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Venus has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,035.61 or 0.99623319 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00031451 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008600 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000968 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007802 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,164,739 coins. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

