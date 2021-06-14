Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $29.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.87% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

SRRA stock opened at $18.37 on Monday. Sierra Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.43. The stock has a market cap of $226.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts predict that Sierra Oncology will post -6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen George Dilly acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $89,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,150. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sierra Oncology by 138.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sierra Oncology by 31.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its stake in Sierra Oncology by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 77,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 58,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

