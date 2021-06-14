Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Lowered to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

CPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.86.

NYSE:CPT opened at $135.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $135.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.55.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,005,058.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $56,384.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,795,208.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,879 shares of company stock worth $8,645,076 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 647.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

