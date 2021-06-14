Dora Factory (DORA) Achieves Market Cap of $12.21 Million

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last week, Dora Factory has traded down 24.6% against the dollar. One Dora Factory coin can now be bought for about $7.82 or 0.00019963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dora Factory has a market capitalization of $12.21 million and $3.12 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dora Factory alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00058638 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00023153 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $313.03 or 0.00798881 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00083858 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,107.48 or 0.07930639 BTC.

About Dora Factory

DORA is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,561,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Buying and Selling Dora Factory

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dora Factory using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dora Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dora Factory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.