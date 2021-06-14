Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 1,646 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Amcor were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMCR. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 88.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor by 90.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $12.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.44%.

In related news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,412,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie cut Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

