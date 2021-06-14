Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 174 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in FMC by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,812,000 after acquiring an additional 15,875 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in FMC by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,978,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,184,000 after acquiring an additional 225,723 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FMC by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 204,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FMC shares. Citigroup cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

NYSE FMC opened at $119.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $93.52 and a 52 week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.