Argent Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Argent Trust Co reduced its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $105.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.23.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

