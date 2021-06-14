Navellier & Associates Inc Purchases New Shares in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT)

Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,892 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 94,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

PLT opened at $31.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.35. Plantronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $50.89.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.30. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 107.89% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Plantronics’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Plantronics, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Sidoti raised Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

