Navellier & Associates Inc Has $645,000 Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Novavax were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Novavax by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Novavax by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Novavax by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Novavax by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

NVAX opened at $209.68 on Monday. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.60 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.27.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $431,760.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,055.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Young sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.22, for a total transaction of $2,282,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,564,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,757 shares of company stock worth $9,344,438. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.29.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

