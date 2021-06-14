Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Purchased by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Himax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Himax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock opened at $14.24 on Monday. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.82.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Himax Technologies Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.