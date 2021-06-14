Navellier & Associates Inc Increases Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Etsy were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $165.82 on Monday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.62 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.43.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. The firm had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.56 million. Equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.08.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,977,341.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total value of $181,972.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,972.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

