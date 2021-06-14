Navellier & Associates Inc Buys 609 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSM. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $118.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.85. The firm has a market cap of $613.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $54.52 and a 12 month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.3917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

