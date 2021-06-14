Navellier & Associates Inc Sells 4,265 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Navellier & Associates Inc lowered its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,265 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,091,000 after acquiring an additional 628,326 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 478.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 37,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 31,329 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,378,000 after acquiring an additional 76,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,725,893.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $1,029,349.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,833,453.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,106,899. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SEDG shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $327.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $243.17 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.19 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

