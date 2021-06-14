Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Makes New Investment in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $9,281,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $990,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $1,980,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vector Acquisition Co. II alerts:

NASDAQ:VAQC opened at $9.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $10.15.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.