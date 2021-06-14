Argent Trust Co Sells 1,288 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Argent Trust Co decreased its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $5,651,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. 40.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $1,212,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,821 shares in the company, valued at $981,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,298. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $48.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.57. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

