Argent Trust Co Takes Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 438.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total value of $597,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,441.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,308 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN opened at $201.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.56 and a 52 week high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 21.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.50.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

