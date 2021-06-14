12,000 Shares in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Purchased by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.11% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

BVXV opened at $3.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $62.00.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and related illnesses in Israel. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

